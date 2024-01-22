Doctor of Medical Sciences Viktor Krasnov named the condition for mandatory consultation with a doctor if you have a cold. On the air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the Rossiya 1 channel, he called for seeking medical help if a high temperature persists for five to seven days. Release available on the “Watch” platform.

The specialist noted that for different people, colds go away in a different number of days. “It depends, firstly, on the virus that caused a specific respiratory infection, on a specific person, on his state of health,” the doctor explained.

At the same time, Krasnov emphasized that if a high temperature persists for a week, it is imperative to consult a doctor. “If you see that the increase in body temperature persists until the fifth or seventh day, then you should definitely contact a doctor if you have not already consulted a doctor. Because there is a high risk of developing bacterial complications,” the expert concluded.

Previously, doctor Alexander Myasnikov called the common method of treating colds ineffective. The doctor stated that drinking a small amount of alcohol does not help eliminate the developing disease.