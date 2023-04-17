Dünya: in March, Russians more often than other foreigners bought property in Turkey

In March 2023, Russians became the main foreign homebuyers in Turkey – they purchased real estate in this country more often than other non-residents. Such data lead in the Dunya newspaper.

According to the publication, the citizens of Russia became the owners of every third house bought. At the same time, in general, housing sales to foreigners fell by 38.7 percent compared to the same month in 2022, to 3,415 properties.

“Antalya ranked first in home sales to foreigners with 1324 sales. Antalya is followed by Istanbul with 1,090 sales and Mersin with 240. In March, citizens of the Russian Federation bought 1,175 houses in Turkey. The citizens of this country are followed by Iran with 472 houses, Iraq with 165 and Ukraine with 160,” Dünya said.

In total, almost 105.5 thousand houses were sold in Turkey in March 2023. The share of mortgaged real estate decreased by 16.5 percent over the year, to 25.3 thousand lots. The share of mortgage deals in total home sales reached 24 percent.

Previously, experts explained why Istanbul, Alanya and Mersin are so popular with Russian homebuyers. According to experts, these cities are attractive due to housing prices, developed infrastructure and more pleasant weather conditions than in many Russian cities.