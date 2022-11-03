Avito Services: demand for custom-made furniture among Russians increased by 38 percent

In September-October 2022, residents of Russian cities became more interested in one type of furniture – made to order. This is stated in a study by analysts of Avito Services, reports RIAMO.

Compared to the same period in 2021, demand increased by 38 percent. The volume of supply at the same time increased by 50 percent. Residents of Volgograd most actively applied for such furniture manufacturing services – demand increased by 112 percent. In Perm, interest increased by 77 percent, in Kazan – by 68 percent.

Russians have also become actively interested in products made from environmentally friendly materials – in the first two months of autumn, relative to the same period in 2021, the demand for them increased by 234 percent. The most popular were wood, cotton, dried flowers, ceramics. The country has become 143 percent more likely to look for specialists in the creation of autumn decor.

Earlier, Avito Services analysts concluded that in the third quarter of 2022, Russians rushed to rent tools for construction and household work – the demand for this type of goods increased by 44 percent compared to the same period in 2021.