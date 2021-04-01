In Russia, in 2020, driver candidates were less likely to pass their license on the first try. This was announced on April 1 by Nikolai Gilyakov, head of the department for the organization of examination activities and the provision of state services of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“In 2020, the percentage of candidate drivers who passed the theoretical exam on the first try decreased by 1.5% to 38%, the practical exam in initial driving skills decreased by 1.2%, the practical exam in road traffic decreased by 3% and at the end of 2020 amounted to 28% “, – he is quoted as saying TASS…

It is noted that last year there were more than 8 thousand accidents due to the fault of drivers with a driving experience of up to two years. At the same time, compared to 2019, their number decreased by 11.8%.

On April 1, new rules for passing a practical exam for a driver’s license come into force in Russia. Now “playground” and “city” will be combined into one practical exam. The entire task will take no more than 30 minutes.

During the exam, the traffic police inspector will keep audio and video of the process. The exams will be held, as before, in closed fenced areas. The exercises are the same: entering the box, turning in a confined space, parallel parking, “slide” and so on.

If everything goes well, the traffic police inspector will give the command to immediately leave for the city. However, the exact route will not be known. On such a trip, the inspector will be able to issue commands from the list of tasks in any sequence – for example, to pass a regulated or unregulated intersection, or to correctly change lanes.

March 28 State traffic inspectorate published on its website for explanations that relate to changes in the design of the car. According to the updates, it is possible to change the design only if it meets the requirements of the Customs Union regulations, subject to a number of conditions specified in the Vehicle Type Approval (OTTS), as well as if there are documents from an accredited testing laboratory.