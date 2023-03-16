“Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency”: the demand of Russians for the purchase of studios has decreased

In January-February 2023, the demand for the acquisition of studios in 16 cities with a million population in Russia decreased by 26.6 percent compared to the same result in 2022. The fact that Russians have become less interested in buying one type of apartment, Lente.ru was informed by experts from the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency.

According to experts, over the specified period, the number of requests decreased in all major cities, except for Perm, where the figure increased by 5.92 percent. The most significant drop in the parameter was observed in St. Petersburg – there the negative dynamics compared to January-February last year amounted to 45.69 percent. In Moscow, there was also a significant decrease in the number of applications, which was estimated at 35.95 percent.

In addition, experts noted that by the end of 2022, the demand for the purchase of studio apartments in 16 cities with a million population in Russia decreased by 10.29 percent compared to 2021. The sharpest decline for the year was recorded in Krasnodar, where the number of requests fell by 25.47 percent. In contrast, some large cities experienced growth. It was the most significant in Nizhny Novgorod, where the figure for the year increased by 18.32 percent.

See also Vaccinations Researchers find information on the cause of blood clots in people receiving Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine Related materials:

“Last year we predicted a decline in demand for studios in Russia. Then we called the reasons for this decline in the form of high prices and low rental demand for such objects. Now we all got it, but to these two points, I would also add an expensive mortgage, which destroyed all the mathematics of such acquisitions. In the current conditions, if there are no strong positive changes, then we predict a return to the market of barter transactions with an additional payment, the sale of objects with installment payment from an individual, ”said Valery Letenkov, General Director of the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency.

In February, experts from Cyan. Analysts” came to the conclusion that in the regions of Russia with the largest number of migrants, there were more studio apartments. They added that the largest growth and share of studio sales was recorded in regions with the largest number of arrivals in 2021 from other regions of the working age population – a potential audience for home purchases.