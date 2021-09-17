The Russians began going to the polls on Friday (17) in the first of three days of parliamentary elections, amid “unprecedented” repression of opponents, independent media and non-governmental organizations, according to the opposition and observers.

All 450 seats in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, are up for vote. Elections for governments and regional assemblies are also being held. The results are expected to be released soon after the polls close on Sunday.

As soon as the ballot boxes were opened, the voting app created by the opposition led by Alexei Navalny, who is in prison, disappeared from the Google and Apple app stores. Navalny’s supporters accused the two tech companies of bowing to Kremlin pressure, and described the move as a “tremendous act of censorship”.

The Russian government, which has declared the Navalny-led organization to be “extremist,” has pressured the two tech giants to block access to the app. The program advises voters to vote for the opposition candidates most likely to defeat the government’s United Russia party. This Friday, the Kremlin celebrated the companies’ decision.

A Navalny aide posted the letter he received from Apple announcing the decision: “We are writing to notify you that your app will be removed from the Russian App Store because it includes content that is illegal in Russia.”

Navalny was arrested in January as soon as he returned to Russia after being treated in Germany, where he recovered from a nervous agent poisoning. His organization was called an “extremist organization”, which prevented his allies from participating in that election.

The Russian government has also pursued and shut down media outlets considered “foreign agents”, leaving the country’s information control mainly with the state press.

Polls indicate that the United Russia party – which has an absolute majority in the Duma, with 336 seats – has its lowest support since 2008. Even according to a poll by the state research institute, the party has about 29% of the votes. voting intentions.

Before the vote, there was an increase in support for the Communist Party of Russia. In part this was caused by the opposition’s strategy of nominating the candidates most likely to defeat the ruling party identified many Communist candidates as the strongest opponents. In recent weeks, the Communist Party has averaged more than 19% in voting intention polls.

The Russian Communist Party opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend his presidential term, voted on in a referendum last year, but often aligns with United Russia, which supports Putin.

Three other parties have representatives in parliament, in addition to two runt parties that occupy one seat each. The strongest of them is the Communist Party.

Putin’s popularity remains high, although it has declined from previous years, a result of dissatisfaction with economic difficulties, low wages and a perception of widespread corruption even at the highest levels of government.

Russians are also unhappy with the impact of the pandemic in the country, which is undergoing its third wave of coronavirus infections.

In past elections, there have been allegations of voting fraud. This year, voting also takes place online, in addition to in-person voting on paper ballots.

Vladimir Putin, who is isolated after several people around him were diagnosed with Covid-19, voted electronically at his official residence outside Moscow.

Russian election officials said the vote needed to be spread over three days to avoid crowding during the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest polling stations to open, in the exclave of Kaliningrad, began voting nine hours after the first ones, in the far east of the country’s territory, which spans 11 time zones.