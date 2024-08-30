Two residents of the Kaliningrad region threatened to kill an 8-year-old boy

Two residents of the Kaliningrad region forcibly held an eight-year-old boy and threatened to kill him. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee (SK) in its Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 7 in the Nemansky district. Men aged 62 and 50 noticed a child on the street. The Russians decided that the schoolboy was involved in the beating of the son of one of them, after which they kidnapped the minor and held him.

Information about the incident leaked onto the Internet. Investigators noticed the publication and conducted an investigation. Based on its results, a criminal case was opened under the article “Illegal deprivation of a person’s liberty, not related to his abduction, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, against a person known to be a minor.”

The 50-year-old suspect has been detained. The investigation intends to insist on his arrest.

“The arguments presented in the publication, which served as the basis for initiating a criminal case, regarding the inaction of the police in conducting a pre-investigation check on the statement of the victim’s mother regarding this incident are being examined,” the Investigative Committee emphasized.

