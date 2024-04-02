PCT: travel to the DPRK is gaining popularity among Russians

Russian tourists flocked to North Korea; travel to one of the most closed countries in the world is gaining popularity among Russians. This was reported by the Russian Union of Tourism Industry (RST), reports Interfax.

“The demand for the destination is high, so the organization of tours will continue, and the geography of tourism in the DPRK will expand,” said Inna Mukhina, director of the Vladivostok company Vostok-Intour. “On average, we recruit two groups per month.”

Moreover, according to the expert, the number of regions from which travel requests come is also increasing. Requests for travel came, in particular, from Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk, Yakutia, St. Petersburg, Ryazan, Moscow, Perm and Irkutsk.

Earlier it was reported that Chinese tourists flocked to Russia en masse for the sake of unique natural phenomena. The list of the most popular destinations among Chinese citizens includes Baikal, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod.