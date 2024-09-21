Prian.ru: 70% of transactions with Thai housing were made by Russian buyers

Russians rushed to buy housing in Thailand. This trend was observed by the foreign real estate agency Tranio. Statistics of the local real estate market are cited by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

More and more compatriots are choosing Thai real estate for investment: according to the company’s co-founder and managing partner Mikhail Bulanov, this resort has taken a leading position in the rating of the most popular investment destinations. According to the agency, Russian buyers accounted for 70 percent of transactions conducted since November 2023 in the premium sector of the primary market.

At the end of 2023, Thailand was the second-largest overseas destination for property purchases, with the United Arab Emirates taking first place. However, just six months later, the number of applications increased by another 64 percent, and the country topped the rankings.

At the same time, housing in Spain and Portugal is rapidly losing popularity among Russians. As experts explain, interest in the region is declining due to stricter procedures and high costs. With the new rules for obtaining a residence permit, Turkey has also lost its appeal in the eyes of investors.

Earlier it became known what kind of living space can be purchased abroad for the price of a one-room apartment in the capital’s Butovo district. In particular, for the same money you can become the owner of a six-room apartment in Italy near a medieval castle on the seashore.