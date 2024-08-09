Russians Finish 2024 Paris Olympics with One Medal

Russian athletes have completed their performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The last participant representing the country was canoeist Zakhar Petrov, who took fourth place in the 1000-meter single scull on August 9. Earlier, he stopped one step short of the podium together with Alexey Korovashkov in the 500-meter double scull.

The only medal for the Russians was won by tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider. They came in second in the women’s doubles.

In addition, Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elena Vesnina also competed in the Games. Cyclists Gleb Syritsa, Tamara Dronova and Alena Ivanchenko, canoeist Olesya Romasenko, swimmer Evgeny Somov and trampoline jumper Anzhela Bladtseva also took part in the tournament.

All Russians participated in the Olympic competitions in neutral status. The tournament will end on August 11.