Russian tourists have found a way to avoid the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor to pass a coronavirus test upon returning from an overseas vacation. TourDom.ru writes about this with reference to posts in social networks.

According to users, it is quite legal not to post the test results for COVID-19 on the State Services portal – for this, according to them, in the questionnaire upon arrival, one should not give consent to the collection, storage and processing of personal data, and it is also necessary to put dashes in all columns of the document, “so that no one would enter anything later.”

At the same time, the authors of the records substantiate the legality of such actions by the relevant article of the Constitution and the provisions of the federal law, according to which a citizen agrees to the processing of data “freely, of his own free will and in his own interest.”

In turn, the representative of the legal agency “Persona Grata” Georgy Mokhov, in an interview with the portal, noticed that users do not take into account the obligation specified in the law to disclose personal information when requested by special authorities, and also if it is necessary to protect the life and health of the citizen himself or other persons …

TourDom.ru emphasizes that, in general, ignoring the obligation to pass the PCR test will hardly go unnoticed, since Rospotrebnadzor receives information about citizens crossing the border from the border service database. For Russians, a fine of 15 to 40 thousand rubles is provided for such a violation, and in case of a positive result and the further spread of the infection – from 150 to 300 thousand rubles.

On September 22, it was reported that Russian tourists refused to save on vacations this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. On average, Russians spent 55 thousand rubles per person on holidays within the country. At the same time, slightly more than a third of respondents stressed that they did not feel the need to cut their expenses for travel.