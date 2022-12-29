Home page politics

Of: Caspar Felix Hoffman

They want to overthrow Vladimir Putin by force: hundreds of Russians are fighting in the Volunteer Legion “Freedom of Russia” under Ukrainian command.

Kyiv/Frankfurt – Exactly how many there are and where they are is top secret. Their motivations are very different. And if you want to be one of them, you have to endure a lie detector test. But they exist: Russians who Ukraine conflict at the side of Ukraine fight against Russian troops, united in the Legion “Freedom of Russia” under Ukrainian command.

“I’m not a traitor. I am a true Russian patriot,” the Legion spokesman, who calls himself Caesar, told AFP. He likes to take the media to the ruins of an orthodox monastery in Dolina, an area that is famous for autumn Ukraine war recaptured by the Ukrainian army. The shattered golden dome, a guardian lion amidst the rubble and shattered icons are the ideal backdrop to “show the world what Putin’s values ​​are,” as the man with the steel-blue eyes explains.

He chooses his words carefully – sometimes in Russian, sometimes in English. “I’m not fighting against the motherland, I’m fighting against the Putin regime, against tyranny,” says Caesar. The legion consists of “several hundred” Russians who, after two months of training, have been deployed in the Donbass since May.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar at Russian positions in the frontline town of Bakhmut. © Libkos/AP/dpa

News on the Ukraine war: Russian fighters are carefully checked before admission

The Legion is part of the International Volunteer Corps within the Ukrainian Army, its emblem is a punching fist with the words “Freedom” and “Russia” stand. His men have been there for months, among other things hard-fought Bachmut on the Eastern Front in action, explains Caesar. There they fought under Ukrainian command mainly in artillery.

“They are motivated and professional fighters who do their jobs perfectly,” says a Ukrainian officer who wishes to remain anonymous. Recruits are carefully screened before they are admitted – through interviews and a lie detector test – to eliminate the risk of infiltration. The “Freedom of Russia” legion mainly publishes propaganda videos on Telegram, Twitter and Instagram and claims to have received thousands of applications.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

News about the Ukraine war: Russian fighters are primarily of political importance

According to Ukrainian military expert Oleg Zhdanov, the legion has above all a political significance: “It’s good for Ukraine if it can show that Russians also support democracy and freedom and are fighting on the right side,” he says. However, the Russian fighters “due to their small numbers do not have much influence” on the course of the war.

The legionnaires have different motivations for fighting Russia. For Tichiy, a worker from the Russian industrial city of Togliatti, 800 kilometers southeast of Moscow, they are more personal than political: His wife – whom he met in Russia – is Ukrainian. “She wouldn’t have understood if we had stayed in Russia,” says the 40-year-old father of two, who was living in Russia with his family at the time of the invasion Kyiv was visiting.

From there, the family never returned to Russia – instead, Tichiy joined the Legion. His relatives in Russia could not understand his decision, he had hardly any contact with them. He broke up with his friends. They were sitting on the sofa in Russia and stubbornly repeated: “We will liberate Ukraine,” he quotes them as saying. Tichiy sees Russian soldiers as “enemies”: he would rather blow himself up with a grenade than be captured by them.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian fighters want to overthrow Vladimir Putin by force

Caesar, on the other hand, has political motives. The former St. Petersburg physiotherapist describes himself as a “right-wing nationalist” and believes that the government of Wladimir Putin can only be overthrown by force. His compatriots didn’t want to “see or hear anything”, criticizes Caesar and suddenly becomes emotional: “Russia is dying,” he says. “Go into the villages – you will see drunks, drug addicts and criminals.” That is the result of 20 years of Putin.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 was the decisive factor in Caesar’s going to Kyiv with his wife and four children. (cas/AFP)