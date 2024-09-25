Borscht and solyanka named the most favorite soups of Russians

Analysts from the Pyaterochka Delivery service conducted a study in which they revealed the most favorite soups of Russians. The results of the analysis were received by Lenta.ru on Wednesday, September 25.

Residents of 20 cities took part in the study, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Murmansk and Kaliningrad. Experts compared the demand for 18 types of soups – from classic shchi to exotic tom yam.

It turned out that more than half of the total number of orders in the country (59 percent) were for borscht, solyanka and chicken noodle soup. Okroshka took 18th place on the list. In addition, it became known that consumers from Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk and Kazan preferred tom yam.

Pea soup was popular in the southern regions. In Volgograd and Voronezh, it accounted for 57 and 41 percent of the total number of orders, respectively. Residents of Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk and Omsk, in turn, most often chose cream of mushroom soup (38 percent), tom yam (18) and kharcho (10).

Earlier in September, the most unusual soups of the regions of Russia were named. First of all, experts noted shchips – a national thick soup of Adyghe shepherds.