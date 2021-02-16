Russians have faced extortion via webcams and emails. It is reported by Izvestia.

Residents of Russian regions began to receive phishing emails, which contain a demand to pay a certain amount, most often in bitcoins. The criminals claim that they gained access to the webcam of the user’s electronic device and threaten to publish his intimate photos or videos on the network.

Cybersecurity expert at Kaspersky Lab Dmitry Galov notes that from a technical point of view, it is possible to spy on a person through the camera of an electronic device. However, he stressed that such surveillance requires large resources. The specialist also added that usually scammers are simply trying to put pressure on the victim, threatening that they have gained access to the camera or the user’s social media accounts. More often than not, in his opinion, such blackmail has no basis at all.

Earlier it was reported that scammers, who have so far deceived ordinary Russians, began to switch en masse to companies. According to the Central Bank, cybercriminals are increasingly attacking the bank accounts of corporate clients through mobile applications of credit institutions. The fraudster is himself an authorized client of the bank.