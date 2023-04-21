Russians face difficulties when registering as unemployed in the employment centers (CZN). This is due, among other things, to a lack of necessary digital competencies, according to a study by the Russian Academy of Sciences (available to Izvestia).

Experts attribute problems to the adoption of a law in 2021, according to which, from January 1, 2022, all EPCs switched to providing services only in electronic format.

You can register as unemployed only on the basis of an application in the format of an electronic document sent through the State Services, the Jobs in Russia platform or a regional portal. In this case, the applicant can personally apply to the employment centers or the MFC for help.

In Rostrud, Izvestia was informed that over the past year, including through the portal Onlineinspektsiya.rf, 533 applications were received regarding registration with the employment service.

The All-Russian People’s Front also receives complaints from Russians about this.

“We have identified a systemic problem of registering as unemployed exclusively in digital format, which may discriminate against some fellow citizens,” said the head of the People’s Front. Analytics” Olga Pozdnyakova.

The unemployment rate in Russia in January of this year amounted to 3.6%, updating a historical low.

Paper will not be tolerated: the Russians had difficulty registering as unemployed