Rospotrebnadzor gave advice to Russians on how to wear medical masks in hot weather, writes about this RIA News…

“The mask cannot significantly disrupt the heat exchange,” the department noted. The risk of getting heatstroke when wearing a protective device is very small. For normal heat transfer, you should leave other parts of the body open, and cover your head from the sun with a light hat, experts recalled.

Rospotrebnadzor recommended not to wear dark masks. In addition, they should be changed more often, as in the heat they quickly moisturize and lose their properties.

Earlier, Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, assessed the impact of the May holidays on the incidence of coronavirus. In his opinion, non-working days between the May holidays will not provoke morbidity if the Russians continue to adhere to sanitary rules.