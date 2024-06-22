Vice-President of ATOR Kobishchanov: holidays in Turkey are becoming more expensive due to rising wages and prices

Holidays in Turkey are becoming more expensive, including due to rising wages and prices in the country. About it RIA News said Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Taras Kobishchanov.

He noted that today a trip to Turkey will cost more than to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Explaining this trend, Kobishchanov pointed out that the UAE does not have such a complex of internal problems as Turkey, which allows them to actively develop the recreation industry. “The Turkish hotel industry is not growing at the same rapid pace as 7-10 years ago. It’s almost impossible to get a loan in Turkey, because the Central Bank’s refinancing rate there is already 45 percent,” he revealed.

Also in Turkey, wages, the cost of electricity and other hotel expenses are now rising sharply, which is why the cost of vacation is rising. At the same time, in the UAE the economy is more stable, and the development of the hotel industry is more profitable, added the vice-president of ATOR.

“In addition, the UAE has achieved a longer season than in Turkey… If several years ago in the summer Europeans flew to the Emirates from our latitudes more actively, now at this time the UAE has become quite popular among Russians. In the summer, whole families go there,” Kobishchanov pointed out. He called another reason for more expensive holidays in Turkey the fact that this country cannot sufficiently stimulate the utilization of hotel infrastructure in the off-season.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian tourist visited Istanbul and complained about inflation. She described the impressions of the trip with the words “the prices are flying into space.”

Before this, it became known that Türkiye remained the most popular foreign destination for Russians. Such data was shown by a survey by the Center for the Study of Consumer Behavior (CIPP) of Roskachestvo.