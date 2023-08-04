Forecaster Ganshin: the heat corresponds to the “orange” level of weather danger

Among the levels of weather danger, it is customary to single out green, yellow, orange and red. Their meaning in conversation with Izvestia Russians were explained by the head of Yandex Weather, candidate of physical and mathematical sciences Alexander Ganshin.

“Meteorologists usually distinguish four colors: green – if the weather is safe; yellow – potentially dangerous; orange – dangerous; red is a critical level when the weather can cause significant harm and damage people’s health, ”said the forecaster.

According to the expert, due to the heat, an “orange” or “red” level of danger is usually introduced. The first corresponds to an air temperature of 30-25 degrees Celsius. The same level is assigned to the weather if the abnormal heat persists for five days with the average daily air temperature above the climatic norm by seven or more degrees.

Earlier, the North Caucasus Hydrometeorological Center warned that the south of Russia will be covered by abnormal heat up to 43 degrees at the weekend. Forecasters also warned about the heat in Moscow from August 4 to 6 – up to 34 degrees is expected in the capital.