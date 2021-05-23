A resident of the Tula region received a suspended sentence for taking curbs for himself, which were damaged during unloading and lay unattended on the street for several months. Experts interviewed by Izvestia explained to the Russians how to avoid unpleasant consequences and what things can be taken home.

Experts explained that an important role is played by who owns the site, where items were left without an owner for a long time. In the case of the curbs, they formally belonged to the city administration and were located on their territory, however, they were already considered garbage, which is not subject to regulation by legislative acts.

“In order to classify a thing as ownerless (or simply consider it rubbish), you need to understand how it was thrown, where it is, whether it is in circulation. In any other case, appropriation of someone else’s property is punishable by law, ”warned lawyer Alexei Tokarev.

The lawyer noted that, for example, a house on an abandoned plot cannot be disassembled by boards, since it has an owner. Also, you cannot throw things away and make them ownerless outside the established places, this entails administrative and criminal liability.

Experts recommend that you think twice before appropriating things that no one seems to need. According to the letter of the law, a citizen can fall under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”), which implies sanctions in the form of a fine of up to 80 thousand rubles, compulsory or corrective labor and restriction of freedom for up to two years, depending on the value of the thing.

Earlier in the Leningrad region, the current deputy was fined 10 thousand rubles after being caught red-handed stealing rails. He and his accomplice were detained on December 7, 2020 and opened a criminal case under part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code (“Attempted theft committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy”). After that, the defendant confessed to what he had done, apologized and sent a donation to one of the orphanages.