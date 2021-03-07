Former Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Alexander Safonov explained to the Russians a way to increase their future pension. The vice-rector of the Financial University under the government said this to Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The specialist said that fixed payments are paid to all citizens who have the necessary work experience to receive an old-age pension. However, he explained that an insurance pension is also added to the unchanged part, which everyone has their own.

Safonov added that for each year of work experience, one coefficient is usually charged. At the same time, when calculating the length of service, there are some benefits. So, women on parental leave receive a decree for the first year and a half for the first child, 2.7 coefficient, for the second – 5.4 coefficient, and for the third – 8.1 coefficient. In addition, one of the parents caring for a disabled child has benefits – 1.8 coefficient.

According to the expert, the size of the earnings also affects the size of the coefficients and, accordingly, the future pension. Also, if a person continues to work after reaching retirement age, he will receive increased coefficients. In addition to this, participation in voluntary retirement programs can help increase retirement benefits.

Earlier, an independent pension consultant Sergei Zvenigorodsky named a way to save for a decent pension in Russia. He believes that in achieving this goal, the formation of a culture of personal investment can help Russians. According to him, the Europeans independently form a high pension for themselves. The deferred finances allow them to travel, for example.