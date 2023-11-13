The first group of Russians has already been delivered to Moscow, but entire families are still on the evacuation list, correspondent Mohamed Belbesi reported from the Gaza Strip on November 13. Citizens of the Russian Federation spoke about what they had to endure over the past month in the combat zone.

“We lived very poorly under the bombings, my apartment was destroyed. I’m actually running away from Gaza because there is no water, no light, nothing. There is no bread, the shops are empty. Therefore, please help everyone who has not evacuated from Gaza to evacuate. Thank you very much,” said Russian citizen Natalya Kizindar.

The correspondent notes that only those with dual citizenship are allowed through the Rafah checkpoint. Some refugees who crossed the Egyptian border and were taken to Cairo said they had been waiting for days.

“We were at the border for three days, waiting for the border to open. They didn’t open it, but they still let us through yesterday. We came to Cairo, after what we experienced, the horror that happened to us, here, of course, this is some kind of paradise. Especially hot water and hot tea, which we were deprived of. I lived in a refugee camp because my house was bombed, and I’m so glad that we were evacuated, and we will finally go to Russia, to Moscow,” shared Anna Ashur.

According to Belbesi, the Rafah checkpoint has now closed again. At the moment there are a lot of refugees there, including foreign citizens, who are waiting for it to open. This is expected to happen on the morning of Tuesday, November 14th.

Earlier this evening it was reported that Russians evacuated from the Gaza Strip were delivered to Moscow on November 13 by a special flight of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. There were 70 Russian citizens on board. They were accompanied on the flight by doctors and psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 99 Russian citizens, including 43 children, crossed the Rafah checkpoint on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt during the day.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the evacuation will continue until all Russians have been removed. The diplomatic department added that the Russian side is grateful to representatives of the Egyptian, Israeli, Qatari and Palestinian authorities for their effective assistance.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, more than 1 thousand people were on the lists to be relocated from the Gaza Strip, 300 of whom were children.

On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.