Russian tourists massively confessed their desire to fly out of the country on vacation in five popular destinations. This is stated in the results of a survey of the travel planning service Yandex.Travel, which was received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

According to the poll, about 60 percent of Russians are counting on the opening of international borders this year. Turkey is the most desirable travel destination, followed by Thailand, then Italy, Spain and Egypt.

At the same time, 68 percent of the respondents said that the opening of the borders would affect the choice of the country for their vacation, and only 20 percent of the respondents answered that in any case they would prefer to vacation in Russia. 45 percent of Russian tourists are going to travel abroad if the situation with the coronavirus pandemic improves in the world, and nine percent will choose a foreign destination anyway.

Also, according to the survey, 35.5 percent of respondents believe that the news about the opening of borders will not significantly affect the behavior of tourists, 27 percent expect that the first time travelers will beware of foreign travel. 22 percent of respondents hope for the growth of domestic tourism, another 12 percent count on the popularity of auto travel around the country.

Early in February, it reported the best travel destinations in 2021. According to a study by the European Best Destinations portal, most tourists dream of going to Braga (Portugal). In the second place in popularity was Rome, the capital of Italy, in the third – the Croatian city of Tsatsvat.