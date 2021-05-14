Russians en masse wanted to go to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi in June. This was reported in a study of the online service OneTwoTrip, the results of which were received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to analysts, most of the tickets within the country were purchased in June for Moscow – 25 percent of the total number of bookings. Also, Russians plan to visit St. Petersburg – 13 percent, and Sochi – 10 percent.

A similar trend is observed for train ticket bookings – the same three cities were the most popular travel destinations in June.

Separately, experts noted the demand for the northern capital – in June 25 percent more Russians will rush here than in the same period in 2019.

In addition, Russians are interested in cities such as Simferopol, Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Anapa and Kazan.

Earlier in March, experts researched popular requests of Russians and found out in which cities the Russians decided to spend their summer vacations. Moscow accounted for about 20 percent of early bookings. Next comes Simferopol – about 14 percent of service customers wanted to visit Crimea, and Sochi – 11 percent of the total number of bookings.