Russians en masse bought up tours to expensive hotels in Sochi for the May holidays. This is reported on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

According to experts, places in four and five-star hotels for the May holidays are almost sold out – the occupancy rate of hotels was about 60-70 percent. In the mountainous cluster of the resort, luxury accommodation facilities were among the first to announce the suspension of sales, however, there are still free options in three-star hotels.

It is clarified that tours with arrivals in early May are still more in demand than for dates from May 9. However, tour operators believe that the peak of bookings will be in mid-April – by this time, places in the best hotels and popular hotels will be sold out.

According to experts, the demand for tours to Sochi for May dates has tripled compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019. This is facilitated by closed borders, tour operators’ own charter programs and a tourist cashback campaign – since the start of the third stage of the program, the number of bookings has grown by 30 percent.

Earlier in March, it was reported that Russians flocked to the popular Crimean resorts during the May holidays. Thus, tourists have booked more than 90 percent of rooms in non-category accommodation facilities from May 1 to May 9. It was noted that there are very few available options, and there are only a few budget rooms in hotels.