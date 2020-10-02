In Russia, as in many other countries in the world, leap years have a bad reputation. Years of unpleasant surprises, unforeseen problems, and arduous testing are considered. 2020 has fully confirmed this belief. In February, Russia was almost embroiled in Syria in a military confrontation with Turkey. In March there was a drastic fall in world oil prices. Then the global economic recession began and, in April, the country suffered the ravages of the pandemic. The summer, marked by massive protests on the streets of Khabarovsk, ended with the tragic incident of Alekséi Navalni and enormous social unrest in neighboring Belarus. Although New Year’s Eve is still a long way off, we can already say that this has been the most difficult year for Russian leaders since the beginning of the century.

