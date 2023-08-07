Unilever specialist Lebedeva: deodorant is not harmful to health

Katerina Lebedeva, Unilever Senior Technical Specialist in the deodorant category, dispelled popular myths about the use of products to eliminate the smell of sweat. Her comment was made available to Lenta.ru on Monday, August 7.

First of all, the interlocutor of the publication called the opinion that antiperspirants do not prevent sweating, but only mask the smell, erroneous.

This misconception has arisen as a result of simple confusion. Studies show that consumers expect the same comprehensive protection from deodorant as they do from antiperspirant, and do not understand the differences between products. Deodorants are designed to fight the waste products of bacteria and mask unpleasant odors. Antiperspirants, in turn, have a complex effect: they have an antibacterial effect, block the unpleasant odor of sweat and narrow the sweat glands, preventing the release of moisture. Katerina Lebedevasenior technical specialist at Unilever

In addition, Lebedeva clarified that anti-sweat protectants can be used daily without harm to health, even if multiple applications of the product are required. At the same time, the expert added that men’s and women’s deodorants have an identical composition of active ingredients, so they work the same way. “The only significant difference between the funds lies in the design and perfume composition,” said the specialist.

The woman also said that the judgment about the dangers of antiperspirant and its blocking of sweat is a delusion. “Don’t worry about toxins – about 95 percent of them are excreted from the body by the liver and kidneys. This is completely safe for the body’s thermoregulation: firstly, less than one percent of all moisture emitted by the body is released through the skin of the armpits, and secondly, with partial blockage of some areas of the skin, others take over their function. As a result, the body releases moisture in the required volume to maintain normal body temperature, ”Lebedeva assured.

In conclusion, the expert noted that it is not necessary to use deodorants exclusively from natural ingredients. “Many natural ingredients are not suitable for allergy sufferers or can cause irritation. Natural remedies are presented mainly in a solid format, which significantly limits consumers’ choice. In addition, they lose their effect faster, require repeated application and have a shorter shelf life,” Lebedeva explained.

In July, dermatovenereologist Alena Devyatova called the Russians an unexpected replacement for deodorant. According to the doctor, glycolic acid can become an alternative to the usual remedy.