Warming by three to four degrees in the next 50 years in Russia can be devastating, said Vladimir Semyonov, head of the climatology laboratory at the Institute of Geography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, deputy director of the Obukhov Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences. His words are reported by “Moscow 24”.

He noted that summers in Russia are getting hotter, and periods of prolonged and warm weather are becoming more frequent. Such heat, according to Semenov, threatens forest fires, the range of which in Siberia has already expanded to the north.

The specialist added that the rise in temperature, which is caused by the condensation of steam, leads to tornadoes and extreme precipitation. He added that the increase in temperatures will mainly be felt by residents of cities where there is a lot of asphalt and less greenery.

Semenov concluded that the serious consequences of global warming can be avoided if all countries begin to create new reservoirs and green areas in cities, as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, called for adapting to climate change in Russia. The forecaster pointed out the need to invest in water supply and land reclamation. According to the specialist, the adaptation measures are clear, but they need to be applied.