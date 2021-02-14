MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – Supporters of the imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny expressed their solidarity on Valentine’s Day with evening walks with torches. Navalny’s team first posted photos of actions in the far east of Russia on Sunday on Telegram, where it was already dark several hours earlier than in the capital Moscow due to the time difference. In the big city of Khabarovsk, many people took the action motto “Love is stronger than fear” literally and placed hearts in the snow with tea lights.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, feminists formed human chains in the afternoon to express their solidarity with Navalny’s wife Julia, who is now expected to be separated from her husband for years. The action was also dedicated to all political prisoners. According to media reports, the prominent local politician Julia Galjamina also took part in Moscow, who last year with her opposition to the president Wladimir Putin initiated constitutional change had caused a stir.

In the city of Kazan, about 700 kilometers east of Moscow, police arrested nine people after an approved rally against political repression, according to the civil rights organization OWD-Info.

Navalny was sentenced to serving a three-and-a-half year prison camp almost two weeks ago in a trial that was heavily criticized in the West. He is said to have violated probation requirements in previous criminal proceedings while recovering from a poison attack in Germany. However, several months of house arrest and imprisonment periods are credited to him, so that his lawyers assume two years and eight months in the prison camp.

In mass demonstrations for the release of Nawalny, security forces cracked down on peaceful people, some of them brutal, with a total of more than 11,000 arrests. The decentralized Valentine’s Day campaign should be safer for the participants /haw/DP/zb