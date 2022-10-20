Not the speed camera from the story

Correct. It’s a bit of an odd title. But it really seems to be the case that the Russians are breaking down Swedish speed cameras for their drones…

The special operation war in Ukraine has been going on for over 8 months now and Vladimir Putain still hasn’t won the battle. Despite his abundance of soldiers and weapons of war. Although the latter seems to be decreasing a bit now.

Of course it also takes its toll, shooting at your neighbor all day long and at the same time not being able to make enough new weapons due to international sanctions. But the Russians now seem to have found something to do with that. They just demolish the speed cameras of the Swedes…

Russians demolish Swedish speed cameras

De Telegraaf reports that in recent months more and more Swedish speed cameras have been demolished and that their contents mysteriously disappear. And what does the Swedish hermandad think is going on? Right, it’s the Russians.

They would use the equipment from the speed cameras to put in their self-built drones. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has shared a video of a crashed Russian drone being taken apart.

On it you saw how a Canon camera was attached to the self-built drone with Velcro. The type of camera was the same as the type used in Swedish speed cameras and 1 + 1 quickly equals 2, isn’t it?

Sweden does not want to comment officially

The theory seems far-fetched, but of course it could just be right. After all, a cornered cat makes strange jumps. And that goes for silly uncle Vladje, of course. Because he’s got me in a lot of trouble with his weird antics on the western border…

Sweden itself does not want to comment officially on the rumours. The Department of Defense says it never makes any statements about the findings of their intelligence services.

But if it’s true, it might be a good idea for all European governments to quickly remove cameras from speed cameras. You will not only make the Ukrainians happy with this, but also the motorist. It’s just an idea…

