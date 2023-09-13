HH: 38% of Russians considered the difference between their salary and the salary of their colleagues to be unfair

More than a third (38 percent) of Russians consider it unfair that their salary differs from the salary of their work colleagues. Almost the same number (36 percent) of citizens hold the opposite opinion, according to the results of a survey conducted by HeadHunter (HH) analysts. The results of the study are available to Lenta.ru.

Most often, lawyers (49 percent), security employees (45 percent), as well as doctors and accountants (43 percent each) are dissatisfied with the difference in salaries. A uniform salary level for the same positions was stated by 26 percent of respondents, of which 35 percent were representatives of the tourism and restaurant business.

At the same time, the majority of respondents (41 percent) said that they have no idea about the level of salaries of their colleagues and work managers. Most often, representatives of the areas “Marketing, advertising, PR” and “Information technology” spoke about such ignorance (52 percent each).

Almost every fifth Russian (21 percent) said that all employees in their team know about the salary of their work colleagues. Free discussions of income were expressed mainly by employees involved in the areas of “Finance, accounting” (30 percent), “HR management, training” (28 percent) and “Construction, real estate” (27 percent).

At the beginning of September, analysts from the Association of Managers and the recruiting agency Unicorn Search presented the results of a joint study, according to which the highest salaries in Russia are currently received by top managers in the oil and gas industry. The top three leaders for this indicator also included managers of the logistics sector and top managers of the pharmaceutical industry.