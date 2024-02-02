In Barnaul, cockroaches were found in the wards of the maternal and child health center

Residents of Barnaul complained about the dominance of cockroaches and the cold in the wards of the Altai Regional Clinical Center for Maternal and Child Health. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Rise”.

According to one of the residents, she and her son were taken to the infectious diseases department by the ambulance, but she had to write a refusal and leave. According to the woman, even blankets used to cover the cracks in the windows did not help get rid of the cold in the ward. She also said that because of the cockroaches it was scary to sleep at night without light.

The Ministry of Health of the Altai Territory confirmed that the building needs major repairs. However, this will be possible only after the patients are moved to a new building, which is currently under construction. They added that due to the increasing number of complaints, they are conducting an inspection at the center.

