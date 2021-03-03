In the winter season, Russian tourists most often chose a vacation in Turkey among all foreign destinations in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Maya Lomidze, reports the agency “Moscow”.

Tanzania, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Cuba and Serbia were also among the top six countries in demand among travelers in late 2020 and early 2021.

At the same time, the flow of tourists to the Maldives increased by more than 30 percent compared to the same period last year, while in Cuba, the number of domestic tourists increased less noticeably due to stricter rules for entering the country.

On March 2, it was reported that holidays in most of the resort destinations available to Russian tourists at the present time increased in price en masse. For example, according to experts, prices for trips to the United Arab Emirates have doubled compared to last winter – at the moment, vacationers pay an average of 161 thousand rubles for a tour for two.