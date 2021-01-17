The snowy winter has sparked a surge in demand for shovels and snow blowers, reports RIA Newsreferring to the operator of the fiscal data “Platform OFD”.

As specified, analysts compared the data for four days of this week (January 11-14) with the same period last week (January 4-7).

During this time, the average purchase order for shovels increased by 17% and amounted to 426 rubles, and the frequency of such purchases increased by 51%.

Also, Russians are 38% more likely to buy engines (snow pushers). The average check for them increased by 8%, amounting to 1126 rubles.

The demand for snow blowers has grown even more noticeably – by 148%. The average check for this product increased by 11% – 23,418 rubles.

It is noted that a sharp increase in demand for such products coincided with a period of difficult weather conditions in the central regions of the country.

Earlier it was reported that due to heavy snowfall today suspended the work of the international airport of Krasnodar.