Since the beginning of the third stage of the tourist cashback program, Russians have purchased vouchers for holidays within the country for almost 4.5 billion rubles, said on Thursday, April 1, the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova during the XVI international tourism exhibition Intourmarket.

“Russians continue to actively participate in the tourist cashback program. At the moment, since the start of the third stage, travelers have purchased tours with cashback for 4.5 billion rubles, while our citizens have returned 800 million rubles from the state, ”she said.

Doguzova specified that about 200 thousand people have already used the program.

The third stage of the tourist cashback program started on March 18. Tour sales will last until June 15, while you can go on a trip until June 30 inclusive. The traveler, according to the rules of the program, will be refunded up to 20% of the cost of the trip, but not more than 20 thousand rubles. You can go to any region of the country.

On March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the terms of the tourist cashback program should be expanded, and the size of the cashback for young people participating in the program should be increased. The head of state noted that tourist cashback for students should operate all year round.

Four days later, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed to work out in detail the issue of expanding the tourist cashback program for students.

From 21 to 28 August 2020, the first program to stimulate travel around the country with the possibility of cashback was held in the Russian Federation. Thanks to participation in the program, tourists were able to receive a refund for the trip in the amount of 5,000 to 15,000 rubles. The second stage of the program started in mid-October of the same year.