Chernobyl Power Plant, Ukraine, on February 4, 2020.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

At russian forces began to withdraw from the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, which they had taken control of on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The announcement was made by Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear agency, on Thursday (31).

The troops occupying the site left “in two columns towards the border” between Ukraine and Belarus, the agency said by Telegram. According to the statement, there are only a “small number” of Russian soldiers at the site.