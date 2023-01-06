RBC: the amount of cash in circulation in Russia will exceed 16 trillion by the end of 2022

Russians began to use cash more often in 2022 — from January to November, the volume of cash in circulation increased by 11 percent. This is reported RBC with reference to the statistics of the Central Bank (CB).

It is noted that for 11 months the volume of cash in circulation amounted to 15.5 trillion rubles. By the end of 2022, this figure may exceed 16 trillion. According to experts, a similar trend is associated with hostilities in Ukraine: on February 25 alone, the amount of cash increased by 1.41 trillion rubles. The second jump followed the announcement of mobilization: on September 22 and 23, this figure increased by 246.3 billion rubles.

However, this trend is unlikely to continue in the coming months, experts say. In addition, pandemic records have not been broken: in 2020, the volume of cash grew by 26 percent, the largest increase in 10 years.

Earlier it was reported that the number of currency exchange transactions increased by 21 percent in December compared to November. According to a study by Russian Standard Bank, Russians more often exchanged cash — the share of such transactions in December was 75 percent. At the same time about 25 percent were the share of online operations. As experts explain, the Russians rushed to change the currency on the eve of the New Year trips to different countries.