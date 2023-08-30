FRESH: 42% of Russians began to use carsharing more often due to higher gasoline prices

Almost half of Russians (42 percent) began to use car sharing more often instead of their own car. About this with reference to a survey of the automotive marketplace FRESH informs newspaper “Izvestia”.

Car owners began to use their own cars only during out-of-town and long trips, and to move within the city, they began to resort to car sharing services more often. Since 2022, the average number of trips per user has increased from 6.9 to 7.5, experts say. In 2023, almost a third (27 percent) of customers of such services used the service for the first time, 21 percent preferred carsharing to personal transport before, and 10 percent still use a personal car.

“This trend is not only related to convenience – for example, you do not need to look for the best place to park – but also to higher fuel prices. Often, the cost of a short-term car rental is more profitable than a trip in a private car,” the authors of the survey explained.

Wholesale prices for gasoline in Russia on August 29 set a new record. The cost of a ton of AI-95 fuel at the auction increased to 73.35 thousand rubles, since the beginning of the auction, the price of premium gasoline has risen by 534 rubles. Prices for AI-92 rose to 63.43 thousand rubles per ton.

Against the backdrop of a rise in gasoline prices, some regions are faced with a shortage of fuel at gas stations. Problems with supplies were reported by representatives of Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Ryazan, Rostov, Novosibirsk and Volgograd regions, Kalmykia, Khabarovsk Territory and Crimea.

At the beginning of 2023, carsharing prices went up sharply in Russia. The average check soared by 28 percent (to 331 rubles) due to the increase in the cost of cars and their maintenance against the backdrop of sanctions and the crisis. At the same time, according to market participants, there are no prerequisites for reducing prices for car rental services this year.