Kommersant: in Russia, the average cost of smartphones decreased by 15% in the third quarter of 2022

Smartphone sales in Russia in the third quarter of 2022 fell 30 percent in nominal terms and 43 percent in monetary terms compared to the same period in 2021. It is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the data of “Marvel Distribution”.

So, in this period, Russians purchased 5.6 million smartphones, spending 107.8 billion rubles on purchases. Xiaomi (together with the sub-brand Poco) became the most popular brand among citizens – the share of such gadgets in total sales was 41.3 percent. In second place were Realme devices (16.4 percent), followed by Samsung, Tecno and Apple. At the same time, demand for Samsung and Apple in annual terms decreased from 30 to 9.9 percent and from 15 to 6 percent, respectively.

From July to September, the average cost of smartphones fell by 15 percent, to 19.3 thousand rubles. The decrease in the average check was affected by the fall in demand for the iPhone, a source in one of the retailers explained to the newspaper. Russians have become less likely to buy Apple products due to the lack of many popular applications in the AppStore, as well as the non-working Apple Pay payment service.

The Russians preferred cheap smartphones, they “become a means of communication, not a prestigious gadget,” Marvel Distribution noted. The trend was confirmed by the source of the newspaper. A similar trend was seen in MegaFon, the company reported that the interest of citizens has grown in gadgets worth from 20 thousand to 35 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the publication reported that in the second quarter of this year, sales of smartphones in the retail networks of telecom operators fell due to supply problems. In particular, MTS’s revenue from retail fell by almost half, Tele2 – by 12 percent.

The volume of gadgets imported to Russia has decreased against the backdrop of the imposition of Western sanctions due to hostilities in Ukraine, which is why a number of foreign companies have decided to reduce their business in the country. For example, Huawei can finally leave the Russian market, and earlier the manufacturer completely stopped importing goods into the country. Also, the Russian brand of phones Inoi announced its departure from the country, the company moved to Estonia.