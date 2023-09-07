Mediascope: VKontakte has become the largest social network in Russia in terms of average monthly reach

More than 80 percent of Russians use the Internet every day, among the younger group this figure reaches almost 100 percent. About trends in the Russian segment of the Internet writes mediascope.

According to Mediascope, VKontakte has become the largest social network in Russia. It ranks first in terms of average monthly coverage – more than 70 percent of the Russian population over the age of 12 go online at least once a month. 43 percent of respondents go to VKontakte at least once a day.

In general, Russians spend about an hour a day on social media. Middle-aged users (from 25 to 44 years old) spend most of this time on VKontakte. In the first half of 2023, 83 percent of the Russian population went online at least once a month. The statistics are much higher in the group of users who are under 12 years old: almost 100 percent of children access the Internet daily. Young people aged 12-24 spend about six hours a day on the Internet.

Earlier it became known that VKontakte is the market leader in authorization and authentication with the VK ID service, the coverage of which is about 90 percent of the Runet audience.