Russian tour operators have reported a massive cancellation of travel to the Krasnodar Territory after the authorities announced the introduction of new restrictions in the region. It is reported by RIA News…

Earlier, the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Yuri Barzykin commented on the decision of the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, to close resorts for unvaccinated tourists. He called the measures by no means original and said that this could affect the drop in demand, but not radically.

On June 24, it became known that, according to the decision of the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory, from July 1, all tourists will be required to present a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination upon check-in at the hotel. From August 1, the measures will be tightened and tourists will be allowed into accommodation facilities only if they have a vaccination certificate.