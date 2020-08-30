The Russians began to refuse to apply for loans to collect children for school. This follows from the data of the financial marketplace “Unicom24”. RIA News…

In particular, the share of those wishing to take out a loan in August decreased by three percent over the year. At the moment, it accounts for only five percent of the total number of clients. It is noted that such a decline occurred for the first time since 2015, while all subsequent years by September 1, the loan market was growing.

The reason for this situation was the pandemic and the ensuing crisis, due to which the Russians switched to a savings model of behavior, analysts explained. Financial institutions have also increased their requirements for borrowers due to fears of massive defaults.

Earlier it was reported that a bill on the annual payment of ten thousand rubles to the parents of schoolchildren by the beginning of the new school year was sent to the Russian government for revocation. If the law on payments to parents of schoolchildren is adopted, it will come into force on January 1, 2021.