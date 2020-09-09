Within the second quarter of 2020, Russians deserted financial institution playing cards, their quantity fell by 4.5 million, a report over the previous 5 years. Reported by RIA News with regards to information from the Central Financial institution.

It’s famous that such a lower was final recorded in 2015. In consequence, the variety of playing cards issued by banks additionally stagnated – in April-June 2020, their quantity elevated by solely 500 thousand. Specialists interviewed by the company attribute this, to start with, to the restrictions launched towards the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, since banks started to limit the issuance of bank cards amid the disaster.

Oleg Lagutkin, CEO of Equifax credit score historical past bureau, named another excuse for Russians’ refusal to make use of financial institution playing cards: the market is oversaturated with them: on common, there are nearly three playing cards for one able-bodied citizen of the nation, one among them is the primary one, and the remainder are “simply in case”. Due to this fact, shoppers don’t must obtain new playing cards. Lagutkin urged that this pattern will proceed sooner or later.

Egor Dakhtler, an analyst at BCS monetary group, identified that Russians are more and more realizing the futility of storing numerous financial institution playing cards. As well as, it’s unprofitable, since banks cost a fee for servicing every card. Mikhail Doronkin, director of the group of scores of economic establishments of the NKR company, agrees with him. He observed that folks used to have a number of playing cards for cashback, however now giant banks started to chop their loyalty packages.

Earlier it was reported in regards to the plans of the Central Financial institution to introduce in Russia a system for replenishing financial institution playing cards by means of the money desks of shops. Because of this service, Russians wouldn’t have to go to the financial institution or to the ATM to replenish the cardboard. They are going to be allowed to deposit money on the checkout of the closest retailer. Now this service is feasible on situation of constructing a purchase order in a retailer.