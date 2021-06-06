The average tip size among Russians in 2021 became the largest in the last five years. This is stated in the study of the SuperJob service, reports RBC on Sunday, June 6.

Hotel employees received on average about 300 rubles in tips in 2016, 250 rubles in 2019, and 430 rubles in 2021. Tips for taxi drivers increased from 70 rubles in April 2020 to 110 rubles, while tips for couriers increased from 105 rubles to 140 rubles. Employees of bars and restaurants began to receive tips on average 240 rubles, while in 2016 the average tip was 165 rubles.

According to the survey, tips are more often left in restaurants and bars – 30 percent of respondents do it regularly, 40 percent leave a tip from time to time. Taxi drivers are always tipped by 12 percent of the respondents, 45 percent tipped from time to time. 11 percent of respondents regularly leave money to couriers, 31 percent from time to time.

In March, a Russian flight attendant of a private liner named the largest tip for work. According to her, the largest reward was two thousand dollars, the smallest tip was one hundred dollars.