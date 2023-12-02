Consumer services marketplace analysts YouDo.com and the Ozon marketplace analyzed how the demand for category services has changed on the eve of New Year’s parties. Users increasingly began to look for performers who would help with cutting out snowflakes, making New Year’s crafts, and sewing a costume for a child. The marketplaces shared the analytical results with Izvestia on December 3.

Thus, the demand for the services of seamstresses increased by 47% compared to the previous month, and for the services of a virtual assistant who will help complete a creative assignment for school – by 32%. At the same time, the number of orders for ready-made children’s carnival costumes on Ozon increased by 40%.

The top most popular tasks from parents included sewing a costume for a child for a New Year’s party (most often a bunny or a snowflake) – the average cost per task was 2.1 thousand rubles, making a New Year’s craft for 462 rubles and cutting out snowflakes from paper for 671 rubles.

Many parents also choose ready-made costumes. Traditionally, the largest increase in orders occurs in the fourth quarter of the year. Thus, in October, sales increased by 122%, and in November – by 40% compared to the same periods last year. However, the peak of orders is expected in December.

The leader in the number of orders in this category was the astrologer costume – this year it was ordered five times more than, for example, the Dracula costume. Favorite heroes remain Spider-Man, Lady Bug, Harry Potter, witches and vampires, as well as pirates. However, for New Year’s parties, children often choose traditional characters – for example, a snowman, a Snow Maiden, a Christmas tree and forest animals.

On November 16, it was reported that slightly more than half of the Russians surveyed (57%) want to attend a New Year’s corporate party at a company, while 43% are not eager. At the same time, 85% of Russians are ready to give up corporate events in favor of monetary incentives, but 15% do not agree to this.