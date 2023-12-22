ATOR reported two cases of confiscation of foreign passports from Russians due to typos

International passports have begun to be confiscated from Russian citizens at the border – typos in the document are now a legal reason for this, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

At the moment, ATOR has data on two publicly known cases.

The first case is a typo in the name, the second case is a missing letter in the name of the city. We are monitoring the situation because nothing like this has happened before Maya Lomidzeexecutive director of ATOR

RBC, in turn, sent a corresponding request to the Border Service of the FSB of Russia.

New rules for citizens traveling abroad have come into force in Russia

In December, the law “On a Unified List of Grounds for Invalidity of Passports” came into force. Cases when a passport may be invalidated include its loss, expiration, change in the holder's personal data, or his death. In addition, citizens restricted from traveling abroad are obliged hand over document for storage in the migration department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or MFC. The list of persons who must transfer a foreign passport for safekeeping includes those called up for military service, those admitted to state secrets, FSB employees and a number of others.

Photo: Janis Laizans / Reuters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will now keep records of not only issued, but also invalid passports. A total of 15 bases were included in the list. As Vadim Vinogradov, dean of the Faculty of Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, clarified, the law streamlines the rules for handling foreign passports; the measure will eliminate corruption risks and eliminate the possibility of abuse by officials.

In the Kaliningrad region, a Russian’s passport was confiscated due to one typo

As it became known, the traveler’s document indicated “Petropavlovsk-Kamatsky” – without the letter “h”. Due to an error, the man lost his passport. “Imagine a situation: you go on a visit to Kaliningrad, at the border your Russian passport is confiscated, and that’s it, you can’t go back until you get another passport,” he shared. At the same time, it is clarified that the man knew about the error in the document, but continued to use it because there had been no problems with this before.

See also Elon Musk says the US could end up like Venezuela Related materials:

Previously, passports were allowed to have a few typos.

How reminded General Director of the tour operator Space Travel, Vice President of ATOR Arthur Muradyando When the law came into force, several errors were made in the international passport, but now they have become a legal reason for the seizure of the document.

Recommendation to everyone traveling abroad to very clearly check that the Russian transcription of the name, surname, place of birth is correctly written, also check the English transcription, but some liberties are allowed here, at different times they used different transcription templates Arthur MuradyanVice President of ATOR

In Russia, the state duty on international passports will increase from July 2024

In November, Head of State Vladimir Putin signed a law that increases the state duty for issuing a biometric passport from July 1, 2024. The state duty will increase by 20 percent and amount to 6,000 rubles for adults, for issuing a document to children under 14 years old – 3,000 rubles.