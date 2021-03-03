Fraudsters began to deceive Russians with the help of the website “Gosuslug”, having come up with a scheme for obtaining information about bank cards. Writes about it RIA News…

Users receive an email that resembles a message from the site. There, the fraudsters offer the recipient to enter the insurance number of the individual personal account (SNILS), ostensibly to receive the required social benefits.

The cybercriminals’ letter contains elements typical of messages from this portal. The message itself said that its recipient is entitled to social compensation, which can be issued in a personal account. In this case, for identification in your personal account, you must specify the SNILS number.

After clicking on the link, a window opens in the browser in which the user must indicate his bank card number.

Earlier it was reported that scammers began to use a new way of deceiving Russians by transferring funds to a bank card. For example, attackers charge funds to a person allegedly by mistake, and then ask to return them using other details. The transaction turns out to be a fixing payment for linking the card in some Internet service. According to the head of the Zecurion analytical center, Vladimir Ulyanov, after confirmation, such portals can debit any amount from the card without additional verification.