Prosecutor General Krasnov: the number of complaints of Russians on housing and communal services has increased by one and a half times

In 2022, the number of complaints about the work of housing and communal services from Russians has increased significantly. The fact that citizens began to express dissatisfaction with housing and communal services more often, said Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, reports “RIA News”.

The head of the supervisory agency noted that the problems of the functioning of housing and communal services remain one of the main factors of social discontent in the country. “Prosecutors annually stop hundreds of thousands of violations of laws, take measures against the guilty. However, the appeals of citizens, whose number increased by one and a half times last year, convince them of their insufficiency, ”Krasnov said.

Last year, the number of complaints reached 232,000. Citizens are outraged by the poor performance of management companies, the quality and cost of services. Krasnov believes that the growth in the number of dissatisfied people indicates miscalculations by both the authorities and prosecutors. According to him, in some regions, the authorities and the Criminal Code were “excessively free” about the interpretation of the government’s decision to increase tariffs for housing and communal services, and the reaction of prosecutors to this turned out to be “untimely and soft.”

The head of the Prosecutor General’s Office demanded to promptly stop cases of overcharging and consumption standards and imposing on citizens expenses that are not directly related to the activities of management companies. “Achieve recalculation and return to people of unreasonably received funds,” Krasnov added.

In March, it was reported that in 2023, the Russians will have the opportunity to control the costs of managing and resource-supplying organizations. Such a function will appear in the State information system of housing and communal services (GIS housing and communal services).