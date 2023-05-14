Moneyplace analysts: demand for things related to the series “Wednesday” has grown on marketplaces

On the popular marketplaces Wildberries and Ozon, demand and sales for the category of goods related to popular TV shows have increased. This mainly applies to the American series “Wednesday”. This follows from the research data of the Moneyplace marketplace analytics service, which was reviewed by Lenta.ru.

When comparing the turnover figures for April and January 2023, Wildberries shows growth in the categories: “Wednesday” (+242%) and “Series” (+52%). On Ozon, turnover growth was also revealed in the following categories: Wednesday (turnover increased from 6,000 rubles to 460,000 rubles per month), Series (+58%) and Knock on My Door (+226%).

According to analysts, if we compare sales figures for April and January 2023, then Wildberries can see an increase in the Wednesday category by 315 percent. Also, sales growth was noted in the category of goods “Knock on my door” by 5 percent.

On Ozon, when comparing April and January 2023 sales figures, Knock on My Door grew by 195 percent, TV Show by 48 percent, and Wednesday saw sales increase from 27 to 750 units per month.

The most popular requests for Wildberries for the period from 04/11/2023 to 05/10/2023 for popular TV shows are Wednesday (the frequency of requests is 109 thousand per month) and Dress Wednesday (the frequency of requests is 35,940 times per month). On Ozon, the most popular search was “Wednesday dress for girls” (2,758 searches per month) Moneyplace service analytics

It follows from the study that the most purchased products related to popular TV shows for the period from 04/11/2023 to 05/10/2023 on the Wildberries marketplace are: “Women’s black dress with a collar for the last call Wednesday” and “Wednesday elegant dress for a festive girl.”

On Ozon, the most popular were: “Bedding set 1.5 bedroom Wednesday (Wednesday)” and “Painting by numbers School of Talents Wednesday Addams.”

Analysts have come to the conclusion that products based on popular series are unique because they are difficult to find in regular stores. Such goods are sold in specialized stores, which are not available in cities with a small and medium population. Buyers simply do not know about their existence. Therefore, people are increasingly ordering such products on marketplaces, where it is more likely to be able to buy the desired product.

In addition, buyers are attracted by fast delivery, ease of pickup at the point of issue with a preliminary check of the goods and the ability to choose a product based on reviews from other buyers.

