The Russians began to buy empty elite mansions in England, the owners of which, due to the pandemic, began to move closer to nature. As a result, there were many objects on the market within the city (mainly London) worth 10 million pounds sterling (about a billion rubles). This is stated in the material of the international group of companies BARNES, received at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

Interest also remains in the objects under construction. Most clients choose properties with the help of brokers and lawyers, since it is difficult to find a good offer, and many of the nuances are not voiced out loud. Realtors emphasize that the younger the buyer, the more he is interested in good transport accessibility and a prestigious location, and the older, the more he is interested in the history of the mansion.

Experts attribute the high demand for British real estate to the instability of the Russian currency, as well as obtaining a residence permit (residence permit). Investments in stocks, bonds and real estate in the amount of two million pounds sterling (200 million rubles) allow you to get it right away, and you can apply for permanent residence in five years.

UK house prices rose 0.9 percent in November 2020 compared to October. This indicator became the highest in six years. From January to November this year, demand increased by 51.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

