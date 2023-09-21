VTB: in mid-September, demand for antiviral drugs in Russia increased by 66 percent

At the beginning of autumn, Russian pharmacies significantly increased purchases of drugs for the prevention and treatment of respiratory viral diseases. According to data from the fiscal data operator First OFD (part of the VTB group), received by Lenta.ru, the analytical service Prodazhi.rf. from September 11 to 17, recorded an increase in demand for them by 66 percent compared to the last week of summer. Consumer spending itself increased by 81 percent.

In the same week, analysts noted an increase in demand for medical masks, which Russians began to purchase more often by 60 percent, increasing spending by 32 percent. At the same time, the demand for PCR tests and tests for antibodies to coronavirus infection and influenza did not change significantly, maintaining August values ​​in September.

In total, from September 4 to September 17, customers spent over 930 million rubles in pharmacies served by the service, purchasing more than three and a half antiviral drugs.

As immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov explained, in the beginning of the flu season the incidence of influenza will be lower due to the fact that significant mutations of the virus have not occurred. Having clarified that it is still necessary to get vaccinated, the doctor recommended doing it in September or October so that the effectiveness of vaccination would be higher.